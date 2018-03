Informational Hearing

(Select Committee on California/Mexico Cooperation)…They will be holding an informational Hearing.

It will be held on Friday, April 6th. The Committee Chair is State Senator Ben Hueso. The topic of the Hearing is Improving Public Health in the Border Region. The Informational Hearing will be held at Farm Credit Services Southwest, in the Agricultural Center Room, in Imperial. The hearing will be held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. To RSVP call 760-335-3442.