Property Taxes

(Property Tax Deadline)…It is April 10.

Imperial County Tax Collector Karen Vogel is reminding all taxpayers that the 2nd installment of real property taxes will become delinquent if not paid by 5:00 pm on April 10th, 2018. Payments must be in the Tax Collectors office by 5:00 pm, or bear a postmark of April 10th, 2018. delinquent parcels will receive a 10% penalty and a $10.00 cost effective April 11th. Property owners who have paid their taxes through impound accounts, but have recently refinanced or paid off their home loans should be aware that they may now be responsible for paying the property tax bills themselves. The Tax Collectors office is located at 940 West Main Street, Suite 106 in El Centro. For more information contact the Tax Collectors Office.