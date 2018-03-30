Murder Trial Process Postponed One Month

(Trial process gets a little bit longer)…In the case of Ion Laurint.

He is accused in the murder of Attorney Anne Marie Zimmerman in February 2017. Laurint was in Court Thursday. The defense attorney said before the process went any further he wanted to request a mental evaluation of his client. The Attorney said he did not believe the defendant was mentally competent to stand trial. The Prosecution said they were ready to proceed, but would not oppose a short delay, especially if it was to determine the defendant understand what he was being charged with. The Judge granted the evaluation, and assigned the County Behavioral Health Department to make the evaluation. They were scheduled to return to court April 25th to hear the results of the evaluation.