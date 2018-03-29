Second Fire Near The First

(Another Brush Fire)…This one was reported Wednesday

. It was close to the location of the weekend brush fire off Drew Road, near the Rio Bend Resort, off Interstate 8. The latest incident was a two alarm fire. Ten Fire engines and 30 firefighters responded to the Wednesday fire. It was reportedly under control by Wednesday night. The cause of both fires are under investigation. Officials, however, say the second fire may have been the result of burning embers from the first fire. No injuries were reported in either fire. Several residents were evacuated as a result of the weekend fire, which burned between 45 and 75 acres of brush. That fire destroyed a few small out-buildings.

