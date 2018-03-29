Brawley Projects

(The City of Brawley is busy)….The City has several projects underway.

$1.4 million in grant funds are paying for the Airport Airfield Lighting project. There is a $1 million Bus Shelter Improvement Project. The Hinojosa Park Improvement Project is underway at a cost of $820,000 and the approximately $203,000 Senior Center Improvement Project is an in-house design. Future projects include the Local Transportation Authority Phase 11 and Alley Improvement Project. There is also the Volunteer Park Improvement Project-Phase 2. Mayor George Nava says they have an ambitious number of projects in progress and respectfully request the public’s patience during these periods of construction.