  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Brawley Projects

Brawley Projects

Details

 

(The City of Brawley is busy)….The City has several projects underway.

$1.4 million in grant funds are paying for the Airport Airfield Lighting project. There is a $1 million Bus Shelter Improvement Project. The Hinojosa Park Improvement Project is underway at a cost of $820,000 and the approximately $203,000 Senior Center Improvement Project is an in-house design. Future projects include the Local Transportation Authority Phase 11 and Alley Improvement Project. There is also the Volunteer Park Improvement Project-Phase 2. Mayor George Nava says they have an ambitious number of projects in progress and respectfully request the public’s patience during these periods of construction.

 

Sun Community FICU
KXO Radio FM1075 Playlist