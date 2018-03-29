Man Charged With Shooting His Dog

(Imperial man arrested)…The arrest was made earlier.

Imperial Police and the County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of North K Street in Imperial. The report was made at 2:00 in the morning. The investigation into the incident revealed that 31-year-old Jonathon Torres had allegedly used his personal firearm to shoot and kill his dog in his backyard. The reason for the action was because the dog had urinated on the carpet in the house. Torres was placed under arrest and booked into County Jail, charged with suspicion of cruelty to animals.