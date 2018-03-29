Another Violent Sexual Predator

That is the plan. The San Diego Sexual Assault Felony Task Force announced the plan Wednesday. Herman Smith could be placed at a residence on Desert Rose Ranch Road. A hearing to discuss the plan and take public comment will be held at San Diego Superior Court in Department 2102 at 9:00 am on April 27th. Smith was convicted in 1993 of rape by force, oral copulation with a minor under 14 years of age or by force, and sodomy with a person under 14 years of age with force. He was also convicted of rape of a drugged victim. If the plan is approved, Smith will be the fifth sexually violent predator placed in the Campo, Boulevard, Jacumba, Borrego Springs areas in recent years. The deadline to submit written comments is April 11th.