Cody's Closet will host their Fourth Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

The Easter Egg Hunt is for kids 2 through 10 and there will be crafts, games, snacks, and prizes as well as the hunt. The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. at Sunbeam Lake Park in Seeley and is free , however , participants are asked to bring something for Dee's Animal Rescue.