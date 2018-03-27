Four Arrested at Different Times

(Several arrested at prison Sunday)….None of them were inmates.

Three arrests were made at the Centinela State Prison. 31-year-old Ebony Evans of Canoga Park, 32-year-old Ernest Macias of Colton, and 31-year-old Ashley Munguia of San Diego were arrested in separate incidents. All were caught bringing narcotics into the facility. A fourth person, Davey Woodward the third was arrested at the Calipatria State Prison. Woodward was arrested in the parking lot of the Prison after staff smelled a strong odor of marijuana. Woodward gave consent to allow authorities to search him and his vehicle.. They found 17 grams of marijuana, a glass pipe and a metal grinder. All four suspects were booked into Imperial County Jail to await prosecution.