Salas Makes Official Announcement

(Salas officially announces her bid for re-election)….She had filed earlier this month before the nomination period had ended.

Juanita Salas was elected to serve as Imperial Irrigation District Director for Division one in a special election last June to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Matt Desert. She says she is looking forward to serving a full 4-year term. Salas is being challenged in the June 5th election by El Centro City Council member Alex Cardenas.