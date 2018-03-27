Prohibited Easter Items

(Easter Sunday is this weekend)…Customs and Border Protection has issued a few reminders.

They say Coscorones, or confetti filled egg shells can be brought across the border, but only 12 per passenger. The shells can be painted and decorated, but they must be dry and free of any egg residue. Te restrictions are to prevent any further spread of New Castle Disease. Fresh eggs, raw chicken, live birds and poultry from Mexico are prohibited, as Mexico is affected by New Castle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. Attempts to bring prohibited agricultural items across the border could result in fines, and the items will be seized. More detailed information can be found at the CBP website.