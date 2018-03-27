Fireworks in Imperial

(The City of Imperial to allow fireworks)…The ordinance was approved recently.

It was not an easy decision, however. There was a lot of discussion at the City Council meeting. To address the concerns, the ordinance presented was amended to address possible future concerns. The ordinance was approved, allowing for the sale and discharge of legal fireworks within the City Limits, saying they wanted to bring back family traditions of family fireworks gatherings and block parties during the Fourth of July.