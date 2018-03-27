Fatal Injury Incident Updated

(Details released in Sunday incident)….A motorist on Interstate 8 discovered the incident Sunday.

The motorist was traveling east on the Interstate, near Boulevard, when he noticed a vehicle had crashed down an embankment. The motorist flagged down a Border Patrol agent, and then noticed a body on the embankment. He called 911, and the El Cajon California Highway Patrol responded. They determined the man found on the embankment was dead. He was later identified as 31-year-old Frankie Martinez of San Diego. The CHP says it appears Martinez was driving east on the Interstate when he made an abrupt move. The vehicle went out of control and traveled down the center median embankment. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The incident was discovered Sunday, but it is still not known exactly what day it occurred. The Martinez family had called 911 Sunday morning to report the man missing, after he failed to return home.