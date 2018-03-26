County Ed Board To Hold Special Meeting

The Imperial County Board of Education will hold a public hearing Wednesday.

The public hearing will be on the charter petition appeal of non-renewal for Imagine School at Imperial Valley. The hearing will be part of a Special Board meeting on Wednesday , March 28, 2018 at the Southwest High School Jimmy Cannon Theater in El Centro and will begin at 5:30 p.m. The public may appear before the board at the hearing and speak to the action by the El Centro Elementary School Board to not renew the Imagine School charter. The public hearing is on the agenda as an informational item and no action will be taken on the appeal Wednesday evening.