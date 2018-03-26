Classified Employees

(Classified School Employees in Calexico are not happy)…Salary negotiations are not going well

Union officials say they are not at an impasse, yet, but they are close. Several negotiating sessions have been held, without an agreement. The school board recently offered the employees a five percent pay increase, but in the same offer said the employees would have to pay a seven percent retirement contribution. The District currently pays the retirement. Employees say the offer amounts to a two percent pay decrease. The talks are continuing, but the employees say they are willing to strike, if it comes to that.