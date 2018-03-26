Fatal Collision

(Vehicle found down an embankment)…It was discovered by a passing motorist.

The motorist was driving west on Interstate 8 near Boulevard. They called the El Cajon California Highway Patrol Office Sunday. The CHP responded. While investigating the vehicle, they discovered a dead body. It is believed the deceased person had been the driver of the vehicle. They suspect the person was ejected as the vehicle traveled down the embankment. It is not known when the collision actually happened. The preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was eastbound on the Interstate when it swerved to the left, and traveled over the side of the embankment. The investigation is continuing.