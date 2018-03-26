Special Road Repair Workshop

(County Public Works Workshop)…It will be held at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon.

It is being called the Roads List Workshop. It will be held in the County Board of Supervisors Chambers in the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro. The workshop is to obtain feedback from the County Communities to assist in the preparation of the list of roads to be repaired with SB 1 funds in the near future. Senate Bill 1 is the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Residents are encouraged to attend to voice their concerns and recommendations.