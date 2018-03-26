Collision

(Fatal injury collision)….It was reported Sunday morning.

The two-vehicle collision was reported at South Avenue G and West County 19 Street in Somerton. Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received the call at 6:41 am. The initial investigation revealed a red 2016 Dodge Dart was traveling westbound on County 19th Street. A white 1991 Nissan truck was traveling eastbound. The driver of the Dodge passed another vehicle but failed to re-enter the westbound lane and collided head-on with the Nissan. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Critical Accident Response Team assumed the investigation. Investigators say the driver of the Nissan, 69-year-old Jesus Banuelos Cruz of San Luis was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Dodge, 21-year-old Marianne Chairez of Gadsden was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The collision remains under investigation.