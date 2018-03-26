River Bottom Fire Update

(River Bottom fire under control)…That was the report Monday morning.

The 5-alarm fire was first reported Saturday night in the rugged river bottom off Drew Road, near Storm’s Crossing and the Rio Bend R.V. Park. Officials called for the evacuation of several families in the area. Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour made combating the blaze difficult. Sunday morning a strike team from San Diego was called in as part of the five alarms. Officials Monday said the fire burned up to 75 acres before it was brought under control. Mop up was underway, but with gusty winds continuing, there was always a threat of a flare-up. Officials said no major structures were damaged by the fire, though a few out-structures were burned. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.