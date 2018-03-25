River Bottom Fire

A five alarm brush fire led to several families being evacuated.

The Imperial County Fire Department responded to the fire late Saturday night. The fire is burning in a rugged river-bottom area off of Drew Road , near Storm's Crossing and the Rio Bend RV Park. Drew Road was closed from Interstate 8 to Graham Road as the fire crews battled the stubborn wind-whipped blaze. Temperatures remained cool but winds gusted up to about 40 miles per hour. Sunday morning a Strike Team of San Diego based men and equipment arrived to assist local firefighters. The San Diego team were from San Diego County Fire , Barona , San Miguel , Sycuan and Lakeside Departments. Some video of the fire , courtesy of the Imperial County Firefighters Association is available on the KXO Facebook page.