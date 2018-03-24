Operation Sandman Leads to Human Smuggling Arrests

A special Border Patrol operation in the Imperial Sand Dunes area led to the apprehension of 204 subjects.

Agents from the Border Patrol's Yuma Sector's Special Operations Detachment and the El Centro Sector's Intelligence Unit apprehended 175 foreign nationals who illegally entered the United States near the Imperial San Dunes Recreation Area. Twenty-nine additional subjects , many U.S. citizens , were arrested for coordinating and facilitating human smuggling attempts. Nineteen vehicles were seized as well. The apprehensions were made during " Operation Sandman " during a three-week period between February and March.

The Yuma Sector Special Operations Detachment is made up of certified special operations agents from the Special Operations Group; the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue ( BORSTAR ) Unit ; and the Border Patrol Tactical Unit.