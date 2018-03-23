Gomez Gone

Calexico's Interim Police Chief has been relieved of his duties.

In a brief press release , the City of Calexico announced that Interim Chief Reggie Gomez was relieved of his duties effective Friday , March 23, 2018. Gomez had been Chief since November 2015. The press release stated , The City of Calexico acknowledges Mr.Gomez for working diligently to secure public safety grant awards that have enabled city police officers to be properly equipped to conduct their duties , in addition to promoting public safety awareness events that engaged the work of police officers with community members and local businesses. Lastly , the City of Calexico commends Mr. Gomez for his dedication and support to the citizens of Calexico. The city did not specify why the Chief was relieved of his duties.