Changes At I-8 and Bowker Road

Caltrans construction crews will reopen eastbound Interstate 8 ramps at Bowker Road on Monday.

The westbound ramps at Bowker road will close on Friday , March 30, 2018. Caltrans says that also starting on Friday , current westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and shifted to the eastbound lanes for about 4 miles starting just west of State Route 7 ( Orchard Road ) to just east of Highway 111. The closures , detours and lane reductions are expected to last approximately 6 months. Motorists should anticipate slower traffic and delays during peak travel times., particularly Fridays between 3 and 7 p.m.