New Forever Stamp Unveiled

(New Postal Stamp unveiled)…The Ceremony was held Friday in Oakland.

The U.S. Postal Service says they are honoring Mister Rogers with a Mister Rogers Forever stamp. The unveiling was at the WQED Fred Rogers Studio in Oakland, California. The Pittsburgh International Airport is also honoring the 50-year legacy of Rogers. The late Fred Rogers was known as a beloved television neighbor to generations of children. His groundbreaking public television series Mister Rogers Neighborhood inspired and educated young viewers for warmth, sensitivity and honesty. Filmed in Pittsburgh, the program was innovative and while unlike anything on television at that time. The program was first broadcast nationally in 1968 by a predecessor of the Public Broadcasting Service. The ceremony unveiling the stamp was transmitted on the U.S. Postal Service Facebook page.