IID Meeting

(IID Board of Directors to discuss a Pilot Program)…The Board meets Tuesday afternoon.

The Pilot Program is for a six-month trial of a 4/10 working schedule. After six months the program will be evaluated to determine if permanent implementation is viable. The Imperial Irrigation District Board will also be asked to adopt a Memorandum of Understanding with the Executive Management Association. Also on the agenda are the results of unclaimed balances on accounts and a request for approval to write off balances. The Board meets in Public Session at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.