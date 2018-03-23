Supervisors Meet Tuesday

(Sheriff’s Office to request funds)….Sheriff Ray Loera will appear before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The Sheriff will seek authorization from the Board to advise the Board of State and Community Corrections and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation that the Imperial County is interested in receiving the available funding in an amount not to exceed $16.5 million under the Senate Bill 1022. The funding would be used for a new Re-entry and Regional Kitchen Project. The Sheriff will also ask the Supervisors to ratify the submittal of an application for grant funds to the State of California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division for the fiscal year 2018-2019. CEO Tony Rouhotas Jr. will ask the Board to approve a contract with Wohlford Consulting for the development of a Comprehensive Fee Study and Analysis, as recommended by the User Fee Review Committee. The Supervisors go into Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning, in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro,