Jobless Rate Down, Again

(Unemployment down)…The latest report was issued Friday morning.

The information was released by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. The latest report is for February. The report indicates unemployment was at 16 percent last month, down from the revised 16.5 percent in January and below the year ago estimate of 18.6. This compares with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.5 percent for the state and 4.4 percent for the nation during the same period. According to the latest numbers, 11,600 eligible workers were unemployed in February out of a labor force of 72,500.