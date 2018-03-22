Cities File Complaint Against Time-Warner Cable

The cities of El Centro , California , Yuma , Arizona and the town of Jackson , Wyoming have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Communications Commission over the loss of local channels.

According to the publication Broadcasting & Cable , the complaint says that the Charter-owned systems , violated the FCC requirement that they give notice of the local stations , Channels 11 and 13 , removal from the system. The Yuma-licensed stations were removed from the Imperial and Yuma Valleys Time-Warner Cable system on Friday , February 2, 2018 , without the required 30-day advance notice. According to Broadcasting & Cable , the cities complaint says , " Not only did Charter fail to provide advance notice , the notice it did provide was misleading...it implied customers had streaming alternatives that either were not adequate substitutes , or would not actually be available to them once Charter stopped carrying the stations. Subscribers were not only given late notice , they were given misleading notice Friday afternoon on Super Bowl weekend." The complaint asks that the FCC declare Charter in violation of the rules and that Charter , among other issues , provide refunds to subscribers. The Yuma television stations involved in the dispute , KYMA Channel 11 and KSWT channel 13 , are operated by Northwest Broadcasting headquartered in Okemos , Michigan.