Donation To The Food Bank

(Major donation)…It went to the Imperial Valley Food Bank.

It was announced at the Grand Re-opening of the Food 4 Less Supermarket in Calexico. The Ceremony was held Wednesday. At the event they announced the Market, in conjunction with Goya Foods, would be donating 36,000 pounds of food items to the local Food Bank. The donation is part of Goya’s plan to donate over a million pounds of food nationwide. Imperial Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sara Griffen was on-hand to accept the donation.

