Pet Health Services

(Low Cost Pet Health Services)…It is coming.

The two-day event will be held April 6th and 7th. It will be held at Carlo Aguilar Park on Pico Avenue in El Centro. The Humane Society of Imperial County, Animal Action League and SNIP are teaming together for the two-day low-cost pet health services. The will offer Spay/Neuter clinics, vaccinations and microchipping. Spay/Neuter is by appointment only. Contact the Humane Society to schedule the appointment. Vaccine and Microchip clinics will be from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on April 6th and from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, the 7th.