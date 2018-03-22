IVCET Steps Up

(Clinic getting a facelift)…It is courtesy of the Imperial Valley Center for Employment Training.

The Valley Orthopedic Center is located on First Street in Calexico. The IVCET and its enrolled members are performing the work as community service and for trade experience. The current Center location has served children in Imperial and Mexicali Valleys for over 30 years. Officials at the Center say the building is now outdated, showing its age and disrepair. The Orthopedic Clinic has operated in Calexico since 1965. Funds are low, and the Clinic is very grateful the IVCET has come forward to perform the needed work. The repairs and updates are being done in phases. The first phase began at the beginning of the year.