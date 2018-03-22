Smoke Detector Recall

(Smoke Detectors that don’t detect smoke)…That could be a serious problem

. Kidde found that problem in smoke detectors they sold. Kidde has issued a recall of 400,000 of those smoke detectors. Specifically models PI2010 and PI9010 have been recalled due to a manufacturing defect that inhibits their ability to smell smoke. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Wednesday. Models that do not have a pill shape across the front are not affected. Those who have the models being recalled, contact the Kidde website for instructions on how to replace the defected smoke detector.