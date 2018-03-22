  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • News
  • Smoke Detector Recall

Smoke Detector Recall

Details

 

(Smoke Detectors that don’t detect smoke)…That could be a serious problem

. Kidde found that problem in smoke detectors they sold. Kidde has issued a recall of 400,000 of those smoke detectors. Specifically models PI2010 and PI9010 have been recalled due to a manufacturing defect that inhibits their ability to smell smoke. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Wednesday. Models that do not have a pill shape across the front are not affected. Those who have the models being recalled, contact the Kidde website for instructions on how to replace the defected smoke detector.

 

ICWib
KXO Radio AM1230