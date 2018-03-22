Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act

(California Attorney General Praises the US Senate)…The Senate this week advanced an Act important to California.

The Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017 was approved by the Senate this week on a vote of 97-2. Human Tracking is a major problem in the state, including Imperial County. Congress had approved the Act earlier on a 388-25 vote. Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he was pleased with the votes. He said the Act would herald promising results for survivors of human trafficking, and their families. He said this critical legislation makes clear the authority of state and local law enforcement to protect victims from those who promote, facilitate and benefit from sex trafficking online. Becerra said it was a bipartisan effort to support survivors and their families. The Act now goes to the President for his signature.