Border Patrol Agents Assaulted

U.S. Border Patrol agents were assaulted in two separate incidents Monday.

At about 6:30 a.m. , an agent attempted to arrest a man suspected of entering the U.S. illegally. During questioning , the man punched the agent and ran away. The man was arrested a short time later and transported to the Calexico station for processing. The agents did not sustain significant injuries.

The second incident occurred at about 8:55 p.m. near the Port of Entry in downtown Calexico. Border Patrol agents attempted to question four men suspected of illegally entering the United States but the four suspects ran away. Agents caught two of the four but two others made it back to Mexico. While agents pursued the two running back to Mexico , large chunks of debris and rocks were thrown at the agents from people in Mexico. No major injuries were reported. Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim said that attacks and assaults on Borer Patrol agents are a serious matter and a felony offense and will be prosecuted.