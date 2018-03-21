Another CBP Hiring Event

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host another recruiting event.

On Friday , March 23 , 2018 , an officer recruiting event will be held at the American Job Corps Center in El Centro. CBP recruiters will be on hand from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to answer questions and to assist in completing online applications. As a component of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security , CBP officers primary responsibility is to detect and prevent terrorists , their weapons and other threats from entering the United States while facilitating legitimate trade and travel. CBP officers perform the full range of inspection , passenger and cargo analysis . examination and law enforcement activities relating to the arrival and departure of persons , merchandise , and cars , trucks, aircraft and ships at ports of entry. The agency is offering a recruitment incentive for the ports at San Luis , Arizona and Calexico , California.