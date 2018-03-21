AB 1111 Follow-Up

(Breaking Barriers to Employment)….Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia authored that bill in 2017

. Now, he and others are seeking funding to pay for it. The Assemblyman is partnering with the California Workforce Association, Riverside County Economic Development Agency and the Imperial County Workforce Development Board.. Garcia and a bipartisan coalition of legislators have submitted a request for a $25 million investment into workforce development established by AB 1111. The legislation created a competitive grant program to assist individuals facing multiple employment barriers, with the goal of building more self-sufficient local economies. The programs would focus on vulnerable populations such as veterans, Farm workers, low-skilled and low wage workers as well as women and seniors re-entering the workforce.