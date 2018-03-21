Convicted Felon being Deported, Again

(Previously Deported illegal immigrant arrested)…Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents made the arrest.

Monday evening 54-year-old Hector Gutierrez Perez, a Mexican National, was taken into custody near County 8 and a half Street and Levee Road, after he allegedly entered the US illegally. During the processing it was discovered Gutierrez-Perez had multiple felony convictions out of Bakersfield and Santa Cruz, California, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, obstructing a public officer and battery on a person. He had also been convicted of several narcotics charges, hit and run and driving under the influence. The 54 year old will be prosecuted for re-entry after deportation.