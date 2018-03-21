One Victim Identified

The single vehicle collision was reported at 6:00 Tuesday morning. The California Highway Patrol says the vehicle was being driven by 33 year old Gilda Fierro of Calexico. The vehicle was Westbound on Keystone Road, West of Austin Road. Fierro allowed the vehicle to move to the right of the roadway and onto the unimproved shoulder. The CHP says the driver made an unsafe turning movement to the right and the vehicle went off the roadway. She attempted to turn back to the left, but that caused the vehicle to overturn. Two of the four passengers were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle. One of the passengers was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 22-year-old Jonathon Partida of Calexico. The other person , a 42-year-old Calexico resident, was transported by REACH Air Ambulance to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. That woman succumbed from her injuries at the hospital. Her name has not been released. The other three in the vehicle, including the driver, suffered minor injuries. The collision remains under investigation.