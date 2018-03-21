Missing Person Found Dead

(Missing person report does not end well)….Yuma County Sheriff’s received the missing person report Monday night.

At around 8:22 pm Monday, the Yuma Sheriff’s Office received the missing person report. The person was last seen riding an off-road vehicle in the desert east of Avenue 15E and South of Interstate 8. At just after 10:00 that night, the victim’s vehicle was located in the desert area. The initial investigation revealed the vehicle had traveled at the top of a dry ravine. Indications are that the vehicle ran off the left side of the trail and rolled several times, ejecting the driver, and landing in the ravine. The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Critical Accident Response Team assumed the investigation. The driver of the vehicle was found at the scene. He was described as an 83-year-old male. He had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are withholding the victims name until next of kin can be notified. The incident remains under investigation. Officials say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.