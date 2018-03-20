Fair Board Appointments

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. has announced appointments to the 45th District Agricultural Association , California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta Board of Directors.

Cherie Watte Angulo , of El Centro , has been reappointed to the Board. She has served on the Board since 2017. Imperial attorney Geoffrey Holbrook , an assistant county counsel , has been appointed to the Board. Holbrook is a member of the El Centro Rotary Club , a member and parent volunteer at the Southwest Valley 4H Club and Imperial Cub Scouts. Holbrook earned a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. The appointments do not require Senate approval and there is no compensation.