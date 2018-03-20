Two Die In Tuesday Morning Accident

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed two lives Tuesday morning.

According to the CHP , at about 6:00 a.m. , a 2002 Suzuki driven by 33-year old Gilda E. Fierro of Calexico , was westbound on Keystone Road near Austin Road at 45 to 50 mph. Fierro allowed the vehicle to drift off the roadway and then overcorrected trying to get back on the roadway causing the vehicle to rollover. Two of the four passengers in the vehicle were not properly restrained and were ejected from the car. One of the passengers died at the scene and the other passenger was life-flited by REACH Air to Palm Springs where she succumbed to her injuries. The names of the deceased passengers have not been released. Two other passengers , Jose M. Arce Delgado , 32, of Mexicali , and Jose G. Arce Delgado , 24 , of El Centro , both sustained minor injuries as did the driver , Fierro. The accident remains under investigation.