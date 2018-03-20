Energy Summit

(11th Annual Imperial Valley Energy Summit)…The 3 day event starts Wednesday.

The theme this year; California’s Energy Water Future. The Summit is hosted by the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. The title and premiere sponsors are the Imperial Irrigation District and the County of Imperial. The event this year is being held at the Imperial Palms Resort, nears Holtville. Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors, Raymond Castillo will provide the Welcoming Remarks. Other speakers include IID Energy Department Manager, Vicken Kasarjian, who will speak on the IID/CAISO settlement agreements. Other speakers include Geologist Sean Porse, with the US Department of Energy’s Geothermal Technologies Office, Vivien Maisoneuve, Environmental Scientist with the Department of Water Resources, Jonathan Weisgall, Vice President at Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company, Kevin Kelley, IID General Manager, Christine Wardlow, Deputy Northern District Geothermal Program Manager, California Department of Conservation, Division of Oil and Geothermal Resources, and Carl Sills, Vice President, Storage Integration with 8 Minuteenergy Resources, and Rob Brown, vice president of Synthetic Genomics, Inc will discuss a new phase in their joint algae bio-fuel research program with Exxon/Mobile. The three-day event will include tours, conferences, exhibits, a networking reception, Breakout sessions, Golfing, and a summit Banquet. Contact the IVEDC for more information