Funds Pledged to the United Way

(Another Successful United Way Campaign for the IID)…Checks have been presented to the United Way.

The latest was presented at this week’s Imperial Irrigation District’s Board of Directors meeting. The first check was presented on March 6th in La Quinta. During the IID’s 2018 United Way fundraising campaign, district employees pledged nearly $80,000 in funds for the United Way of Imperial County and the United Way of the Desert, which serves the Coachella Valley. Imperial County IID Employees pledged $66,854, while the IID employees in Coachella Valley pledged $12,462. The support provides critical resources for the local United Way agencies, which work to improve lives and support thriving communities across the Imperial and Riverside Counties. As a group, IID employees continually are the single largest donors to the United Way of the Imperial Valley and the district’s La Quinta Division employees regularly lead in per capita giving to the United Way of the Desert.