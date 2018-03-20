Requests Sent Back

The first request was for approval of a plan to reorganize the Imperial County Employees Retirement System. That plan would recreate the System’s organizational chart, as well as add new positions, while eliminating another. The Supervisors said the plan needed to be worked out between the County Human Resources Department. They said, while they agreed with the basic intent or Plan proposal, the timing was wrong, with the County in negotiations with the rest of the County Departments. The second request regarding compensation of the Assistant Retirement Administrator, the Supervisors suggested the Imperial County Employee Retirement System adjust their plan to be paid for through their own budget, with zero impact to the County budget. The Supervisors said both proposals needed to be worked out with County H.R.