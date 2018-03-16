Update On The County

(2018 State of the County Address)….It was delivered Thursday evening in Brawley.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Raymond Castillo delivered the update on the status of the County. He spoke on the economy, the Salton Sea, Unemployment, agriculture and more. Plaques of appreciation were presented to several Department and agencies employees, as well as to media outlets. The Address was recorded and will be rebroadcast on KXO Radio for those who were not able to attend the event at the American Citizen’s Club in Brawley.

Listen to the State of Imperial County Address