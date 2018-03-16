Imperial Irrigation District Board

(IID Board of Directors to meet Monday)…The meeting begins in Public Session at 1:00 Monday Afternoon.

The Board will discuss and take action on a resolution dealing with the IID June Election. They will discuss a replacement for the Equitable Distribution Plan. They will consider a Reliability Coordinator Change, and other issues. They will begin their meeting by presenting a check to the United Way. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will meet in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.