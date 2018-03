LEEP

(The 3rd annual LEEP)….It is not until March 24th, but pre-registration is required.

LEEP is the County Air Pollution Control District’s Lawn Equipment Exchange Program. It is an opportunity to exchange your dirty old operable lawn mower for an electric mower, trimmer, or leaf blower at a discounted price. The event will be held at the S.A. Recycling Center in El Centro. You must pre-register by March 23rd by calling 866-646-4652.

