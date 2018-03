Body Found In Calexico

(Possible homicide in Calexico)…The female body was found Monday.

Police were called to a residence in the 100 Block of West Sixth Street. Calexico Police said the victim was a 36-year-old Caucasian Female. They said they found indications of foul play. They did not elaborate, other than to say the investigation was underway. The County Coroners office said the victim’s family had not been notified and would not release any information.