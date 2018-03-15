Annual Golf Tournament

(12TH annual John A. Kirchenbauer Memorial Golf Tournament)…Tee off is at 8:00 am Saturday.

The tournament is being played at the Imperial Palms Resort in Holtville. The annual tournament is a fundraiser for the Holtville High School Green and Gold Hall of Fame, which supports youth sports camps for all Imperial Valley youngsters and provides scholarships for Holtville High School students and faculty. The tournament format is a four-person scramble with a cost of $100 per golfer, or $350 for a team of four. Included is breakfast, lunch and a golfer’s welcome bag. The sign-up deadline is 5:00 pm this evening. You can sign up at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce or at the pro-shop at the Imperial Palms Resort.