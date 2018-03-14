MANA Scholarships

(Scholarship Applications being accepted)…MANA de Imperial Valley is offering the scholarships.

The local Chapter of the National Latina Organization is offering competitive and university scholarships to Imperial Valley High School seniors and two Imperial Valley College Students.. Applications postmark deadline is Friday, April 27th, 2018. Applications are available at High School counseling offices or they can be downloaded at ivmana.org/scholarships.html. Scholarship amount is up to $750. The scholarships are for students committed to supporting the mission of MANA de Imperial Valley and meet the requirements. They must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75 on a 4.0 scale, or the equivalent, have plans to attend a 4 year U.S. accredited institution or technical college during the 2018-19 academic year, and have participated in community service and/or school activities. The Elsa Downs Memorial Nursing Scholarship will be awarded, as will the IVC EOP Transfer Scholarship.

Normal 0